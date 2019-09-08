Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Maintained by Bernzott Capital Advisors; Pacific Heights Asset Management Holding in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Cut by $1.19 Million

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 1.93 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 10/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Believes Elaine Wynn’s ‘Actions Are Questionable and Not Designed to Advance Shareholder Value’; 09/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS FIRMS SUPPORT VOTE AGAINST SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts 1Q Loss $204.3M; 22/03/2018 – GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT, WYNN RESORTS LIMITED ANNOUNCE INVESTMENT; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO SPEAKS AT MASSACHUSETTS GAMING COMMMISSION HEARING; 09/05/2018 – All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Support Elaine Wynn’s Campaign for Change at Wynn Resorts and Recommend Shareholders “WITHHOLD” Votes from Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch; 16/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts and Kim Sinatra Have Released Claims Brought Against Elaine Wynn; 09/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS GETS COMMITMENT LETTER FOR FUNDING PROMISSORY NOTE; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr $1.99

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 2,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 77,708 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86 million, up from 75,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 15,212 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.09% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Piedmont reported 9,056 shares stake. Mackay Shields has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 3 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 314,690 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Gamco Et Al holds 0.09% or 102,396 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 67 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Regions Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 6,982 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 8,048 shares in its portfolio. Art Ltd Liability Co holds 0.18% or 25,709 shares.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $128.84M for 23.02 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : DIS, FLT, PXD, MCHP, PAA, FANG, HST, WYNN, DVN, Y, WTR, AFG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wynn Resorts Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for WYNN – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macau GGR estimated to have fallen 4% in August – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVS, WYNN, PXD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 50,030 shares to 201,966 shares, valued at $23.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,262 shares, and cut its stake in Generac (NYSE:GNRC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.