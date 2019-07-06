Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Rose While Aldebaran Financial Trimmed Position; Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Raised Holding in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 4,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 32,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 4.65M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 401,163 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $15.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridger Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.75 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Lc stated it has 52,050 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 160,498 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 64,225 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 274,229 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. American Interest Gru invested in 26,749 shares. Principal Inc holds 0% or 12,585 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Moreover, Raymond James & Assocs has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 25,912 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 175,000 shares or 0.91% of the stock. 12 West Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 158,700 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 6 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. $269,470 worth of stock was sold by Ciechanover Isaac E. on Wednesday, January 9. DOBMEIER ERIC bought $39,000 worth of stock. Haqq Christopher had sold 13,975 shares worth $538,736.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Management invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.93M shares. Primecap Management Ca reported 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arga Inv Management Lp holds 24,350 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Llc reported 1.48% stake. Gateway Advisory Lc invested in 4,001 shares. Eos LP invested in 0.42% or 9,236 shares. Cullen Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 519,630 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 35.84 million shares. Lathrop Mgmt owns 0.2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,902 shares. Moneta Gp Inv Advsrs Limited holds 1.04% or 71,064 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advisors Ltd stated it has 1.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fairfax Can reported 0.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tudor Et Al owns 3,291 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc has 1.66% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.34M shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.