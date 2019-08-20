Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined While Gateway Investment Advisers Has Lowered Its Position by $2.49 Million; P2 Capital Partners Has Lifted Maximus (MMS) Holding by $8.82 Million as Market Value Rose

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 17,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.29 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $130.6. About 5.82M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 125,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13M, up from 946,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.55. About 203,054 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley And Associates, North Carolina-based fund reported 38,826 shares. Argyle Management owns 35,668 shares. Moreover, Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 34,664 shares. Contravisory Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Murphy owns 90,108 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Caprock Grp Inc owns 37,617 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Regions has invested 0.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Invest House Ltd Liability Company holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 109,823 shares. Pnc Fin Services Group Inc Inc accumulated 1.15% or 8.20 million shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Invs Limited has invested 2.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 2,100 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls has invested 3.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Los Angeles Management & Equity Research stated it has 0.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vontobel Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.31M shares or 1.51% of the stock. Diker Management Lc owns 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,700 shares.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,788 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $174.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,248 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.33 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Comerica Comml Bank invested in 41,693 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 76,803 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 0.09% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). World Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,998 shares. The California-based First Republic Management Inc has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Moreover, Brown Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 152,711 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs has 199 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 189,730 shares. 251,850 are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Stifel Financial stated it has 5,028 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 1.81M shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has 0.02% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

