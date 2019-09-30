Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Shareholder Smithfield Trust Company Boosted Its Holding; Overlook Holdings LTD Decreased Its Bidu Us (BIDU) Position by $4.86 Million as Shares Declined

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 41,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 707,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.07 million, down from 749,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $103.25. About 1.29M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 5,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 85,862 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96M, up from 80,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $129.97. About 2.53M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valicenti Advisory Serv has 2,457 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel has 1.83% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,240 shares. Mirador Partners Limited Partnership owns 7,013 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc owns 39,077 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 6.45M shares or 1.44% of the stock. Btr Cap Mgmt stated it has 49,546 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.9% or 350,621 shares. Gam Ag invested 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smithfield Company reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Iberiabank has 1.25% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 81,176 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Co owns 73,252 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bancshares Of New York Mellon owns 31.66M shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. 2.57 million were reported by Chevy Chase Tru. Vantage Inv Ptnrs Limited invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $966.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Short Term Corporate (Vcsh) (VCSH) by 37,113 shares to 304,963 shares, valued at $24.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultra Short Term (Flot) (FLOT) by 152,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,753 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Value (Ive) (IVE).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77 million for 21.69 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.