Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) to pay $0.14 on Jul 25, 2019; Rapid7 (RPD) Shorts Up By 5.79%

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) had an increase of 5.79% in short interest. RPD’s SI was 3.08M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.79% from 2.91 million shares previously. With 1.03 million avg volume, 3 days are for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)’s short sellers to cover RPD’s short positions. The SI to Rapid7 Inc’s float is 7.43%. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.99. About 717,061 shares traded or 8.00% up from the average. Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has risen 73.28% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RPD News: 30/04/2018 – RAPID7 CHAIRMAN ALAN MATTHEWS TO NOT STAND FOR REELECTION; 08/05/2018 – RAPID7 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC RPD.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 10/05/2018 – Rapid7 Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – RAPID7 HOLDER BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE CUT STAKE TO 4.1%; 08/05/2018 – RAPID7 1Q REV. $54.5M, EST. $52.2M; 14/03/2018 – Rapid7 Recognized as a Leader in Vulnerability Risk Management Report from Independent Research Firm; 17/04/2018 – Rapid7 Attacker Behavior Analytics Brings Together Machine Learning and Human Security Expertise; 08/05/2018 – Rapid7 1Q Loss/Shr 36c

Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:JOUT) is expected to pay $0.14 on Jul 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:JOUT) shareholders before Jul 10, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Johnson Outdoors Inc’s current price of $74.96 translates into 0.19% yield. Johnson Outdoors Inc’s dividend has Jul 11, 2019 as record date. May 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 28,042 shares traded. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has risen 9.00% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical JOUT News: 09/05/2018 – Tredje AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits Johnson Outdoors: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Tredje Ap-Fonden Exits Position in Johnson Outdoors; 23/03/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,; 21/04/2018 – DJ Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOUT); 04/05/2018 – JOHNSON OUTDOORS 2Q EPS $2.15, EST. $1.47 (2 EST.); 13/04/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Johnson Outdoors 2Q EPS $2.15; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $60,060 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $60,060 was sold by Johnson David W.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Johnson Outdoors Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 5.03% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Llc holds 4,665 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Thb Asset Mngmt stated it has 221,935 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.02% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) or 690,619 shares. Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 3,270 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Citigroup Inc accumulated 1,563 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 11,391 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bowling Port Llc holds 18,977 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 19 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.02% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) or 31,934 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Lsv Asset Mgmt has 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Llc has 0.03% invested in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company has market cap of $745.99 million. The company??s Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. It has a 17.05 P/E ratio. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, marine products distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors.

Among 7 analysts covering Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rapid7 has $61 highest and $42 lowest target. $54.71’s average target is -5.66% below currents $57.99 stock price. Rapid7 had 10 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, January 29. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. BTIG Research upgraded Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) rating on Tuesday, January 15. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $42 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, April 3. Mizuho initiated it with “Buy” rating and $59 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables clients to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides clients with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide clients with access to security experts and experience.

