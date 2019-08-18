Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Stock Declined While Johnson Financial Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.40 Million; Cohen Klingenstein Has Boosted Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 19,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.58 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson Outdoors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 66,889 shares traded or 20.86% up from the average. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has declined 17.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JOUT News: 22/03/2018 Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tredje Ap-Fonden Exits Position in Johnson Outdoors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOUT); 04/05/2018 – JOHNSON OUTDOORS 2Q EPS $2.15, EST. $1.47 (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Tredje AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits Johnson Outdoors: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 04/05/2018 – Johnson Outdoors 2Q EPS $2.15; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 280.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 58,200 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.48 million shares traded or 14.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey)

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3M Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.78% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 141,139 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.27% or 3,894 shares in its portfolio. Maple Cap Management owns 8,287 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.17% or 1,717 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 6,026 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Winfield Associates has invested 0.83% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hamilton Point Advsrs Ltd stated it has 1.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,324 shares. Essex Fin Services holds 0.34% or 5,347 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 1.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 19,562 shares. Citizens And Northern stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.44 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 1.34M shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold JOUT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 5.03% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc accumulated 27,299 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability owns 348,747 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.42% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 14,799 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Smith Asset Management LP invested in 0.01% or 2,785 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Ameritas Prtnrs stated it has 405 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 1,379 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) for 11 shares. Intl Group reported 3,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 400 shares.