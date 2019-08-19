Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Share Price Declined While Johnson Financial Group Has Trimmed Holding; Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Value Declined While Pershing Square Capital Management LP Cut Holding

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 221,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 9.32M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, down from 9.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $95.62. About 3.61M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 19,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.58 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson Outdoors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 16,597 shares traded. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has declined 17.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JOUT News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 04/05/2018 – JOHNSON OUTDOORS 2Q EPS $2.15, EST. $1.47 (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Tredje Ap-Fonden Exits Position in Johnson Outdoors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOUT); 04/05/2018 – Johnson Outdoors 2Q EPS $2.15; 23/03/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Tredje AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits Johnson Outdoors: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,037 shares to 27,087 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold JOUT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 5.03% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Management Grp Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Liability Company reported 14,670 shares. 4,665 are held by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.05% or 168,162 shares. 82,858 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 10,951 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) or 92,931 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 226,319 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Amp Capital Invsts Limited has 0% invested in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) for 2,938 shares. New York-based Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Thb Asset Mngmt has 221,935 shares. Wilen Inv Mngmt reported 4,659 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.18% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 52,321 shares. Farmers Natl Bank reported 8,818 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 121,831 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 4.92 million shares. 46,802 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc. Natl Insurance Tx holds 0.74% or 128,975 shares. Hrt Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pillar Pacific Limited Liability Company reported 89,101 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. 1.24 million were reported by Fiera Cap. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 1,887 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Of Virginia Va holds 44,708 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp invested in 9,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Weiss Multi invested in 0.12% or 42,500 shares. 18,497 are owned by Ancora Ltd.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. 250 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 11.83 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.