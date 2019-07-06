Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Market Value Rose While Johnson Financial Group Has Cut Stake; E&G Advisors LP Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $372,020

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon had been very much against the tax from the start – even freezing one of its big construction projects in Seattle as it waited to see if the tax passed. 3/; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is showing its commitment to growing its grocery business, accounting experts say; 09/05/2018 – Jassy is one of Amazon’s most powerful executives (and most highly paid); 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Amazon now has a multibillion-dollar advertising business; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio); 16/04/2018 – Amazon Selected One Hour Translation as Key Partner for Neural Machine Translation Based Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Amazon beefs up lobby team amid Trump attacks; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 19,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.58 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson Outdoors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $760.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 28,221 shares traded. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has risen 9.00% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,000 shares to 17,036 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,146 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jm Smucker Co/The (NYSE:SJM) by 3,488 shares to 7,542 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $60,060 activity.

Analysts await Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 2.11% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.37 per share. JOUT’s profit will be $23.32M for 8.16 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson Outdoors Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.42% EPS growth.