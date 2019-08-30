Johnson Outdoo (JOUT) Holder Marshall Wace Llp Cut Position by $1.57 Million; Bonness Enterprises Raised Bt Group Plc (BT) Holding by $620,200 as Stock Value Declined

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 1.63M shares traded or 7.31% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – PLANS TO EXIT BT’S HEADQUARTERS IN CENTRAL LONDON; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – BTPS WILL RETAIN A 29.5 PERCENT SHARE IN HERMES AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN HERMES’ STRATEGIES AS A CLIENT; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L TOTAL DIV 15.4 PENCE/SHR; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – DEFICIT WILL BE MET OVER A 13 YEAR PERIOD, MAINTAINING REMAINING PERIOD OF PREVIOUS PLAN; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – THERE WERE NO ASSIGNMENT STAGE BIDS FOR 3.4 GHZ FREQUENCIES AWARDED TO TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED AND VODAFONE LIMITED; 19/03/2018 – CWU RECOMMENDS PENSION AND PAY DEAL IN BT: STATEMENT; 25/05/2018 – BT Receives Openreach Investment Proposals -Bloomberg; 06/05/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE: More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors; 25/04/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE: @ChangiAirport bets on startups to create game changers; 14/05/2018 – Under-fire BT boss pins hopes on EE reboot to buy time

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Johnson Outdoo (JOUT) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 22,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% . The hedge fund held 70,157 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 92,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Johnson Outdoo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $567.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 17,576 shares traded. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has declined 17.19% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JOUT News: 22/03/2018 Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Johnson Outdoors 2Q EPS $2.15; 13/04/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,; 09/05/2018 – Tredje Ap-Fonden Exits Position in Johnson Outdoors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOUT); 09/05/2018 – Tredje AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits Johnson Outdoors: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – JOHNSON OUTDOORS 2Q EPS $2.15, EST. $1.47 (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs

