Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Btr Capital Management Cut Stake; Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Raised Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 14,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.19. About 628,148 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 6,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 73,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, down from 79,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson& Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,050 shares to 45,920 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 45,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

