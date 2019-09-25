Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Cambridge Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $383,640; Omnicom Group (OMC) Holder Foster & Motley Boosted Stake by $547,722 as Valuation Rose

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,861 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, down from 21,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $131.34. About 255,383 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 42.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 6,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 22,784 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, up from 16,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.91. About 28,017 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 7,456 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Limited holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 505,256 shares. Harding Loevner LP invested in 0% or 800 shares. Davis R M holds 329,019 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Summit Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,160 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 14,754 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital stated it has 4,858 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 206,905 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Milestone Grp Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Portland Advsr Ltd accumulated 8,666 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Parsec Financial Mngmt accumulated 210,885 shares. California-based United Fincl Advisers Ltd Com has invested 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chilton Cap Management Limited Com stated it has 96,719 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Madrona Finance Service Limited Co stated it has 2,574 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Davidson Invest Advsrs has 1.83% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

