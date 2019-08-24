Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined While Alpine Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.20 Million; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stock Value Declined While Kirr Marbach & Company Has Boosted by $475,904 Its Holding

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 15,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 822,114 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.92 million, down from 837,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 1.52M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,286 shares to 210,532 shares, valued at $15.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,107 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Voya Investment Management has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Mesirow Financial Invest Mgmt owns 1.42% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 542,745 shares. Mcrae Mngmt Incorporated owns 341,525 shares. 21,769 are held by Element Management Ltd. Gmt reported 518,030 shares stake. Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated has 1.22% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 975,400 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.41M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company owns 22.66 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Regions Financial Corp owns 1,208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsr Limited Llc reported 0% stake. 68 were accumulated by Earnest Prtnrs. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 13,108 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 212,818 shares stake. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Llp owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 130,420 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 72,061 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Cap holds 2.35% or 39,793 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd stated it has 102,960 shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New Vernon Investment Mngmt reported 3,241 shares. Moreover, Hayek Kallen Inv has 3.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,729 shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt reported 8,832 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 172,586 shares. Bollard Gp holds 0.23% or 44,430 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 1.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aspiriant Ltd has invested 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 42,496 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Llc reported 0.24% stake. One Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.68% or 27,509 shares. Golub Grp Inc Limited Com reported 0.24% stake. Economic Planning Group Inc Inc Adv reported 21,068 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.