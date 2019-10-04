Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $9.84 Million as Shares Declined; Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Shareholder Channing Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $3.22 Million as Stock Price Declined

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) by 72.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 60,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 144,527 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.75M, up from 83,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 1.47M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 70,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 36,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06 million, down from 107,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 5.34M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.19% or 301,000 shares. 186 are held by Motco. Hanson Mcclain invested in 130 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 710,600 shares. Next Fincl Gru Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 2,351 shares. Cs Mckee LP invested in 1.67% or 352,530 shares. Amp Capital Limited stated it has 78,539 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus holds 535 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs accumulated 280 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Limited owns 17,732 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California-based Aperio Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Allstate Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 27,333 shares. House Limited invested in 27,483 shares. Carroll Assoc has 220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 166,318 shares.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 16,059 shares to 163,856 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 46,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 966,725 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (NYSE:BAH).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $575.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,580 shares to 395,873 shares, valued at $21.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 10,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,227 were accumulated by Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Mar Vista Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 706,309 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management holds 5.87 million shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Cardinal Cap has invested 3.96% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Partnervest Advisory Llc, a California-based fund reported 5,662 shares. Sprucegrove Mgmt stated it has 113,800 shares. Legal And General Grp Plc has 1.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 16.51 million shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability reported 2.80M shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Ironwood Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,389 shares. Clark Capital Group holds 0.84% or 284,355 shares. Wallace Cap Management Inc owns 123,210 shares. Hills State Bank & holds 41,382 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 11,986 shares. American Int Gp owns 983,501 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. 136,252 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company.