Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Lowered Position as Valuation Declined; North Star Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Build A Bear Workshop (BBW) by $1.88 Million

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Build A Bear Workshop (BBW) by 91.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 313,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.50% . The institutional investor held 30,140 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184,000, down from 343,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Build A Bear Workshop for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.39. About 154,449 shares traded. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) has declined 45.26% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BBW News: 20/03/2018 POINT72 BBW HOLDINGS UNCHANGED, 13D MADE ON REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 4,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 13,985 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 18,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 2,601 shares to 16,872 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 91.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.50% negative EPS growth.

