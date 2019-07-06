Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Lifted Holding; Nordstrom (JWN) Position Increased by Cambridge Financial Group Inc

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom (JWN) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 7,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 billion, up from 112,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.98. About 2.55M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 13/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Relocate Sugar House Store; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – UNLESS GROUP CAN PROMPTLY, SUBSTANTIALLY IMPROVE PRICE IT IS PROPOSING TO PAY FOR CO, SPECIAL COMMITTEE INTENDS TO TERMINATE DISCUSSIONS; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS RECEIPT & REJECTION OF PROPOSAL TO BUY CO; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Reviewed Group’s Proposal and Determined Price Proposed Is Inadequate; 06/04/2018 – Influence Peddler: Julia Engel Creates Line of Dresses at Nordstrom; 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom acquires 2 digital retail start-ups; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom, Erik B. Nordstrom Each Get 2017 Cash Bonus of $1.43M

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company's stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 3.85 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc Upgrades Nordstrom, Says Valuation Undervalues Businesses – Benzinga” on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consider Trimming Nordstrom Exposure – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “After The Selloff, Nordstrom Looks Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Nordstrom Sets an Opening Date for Its Other New Store – The Motley Fool” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Nordstrom Stock Fell 20% Last Month – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.