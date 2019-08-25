Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Increased by Fundsmith Llp; Nikko Asset Management Americas Increases Stake in Iridium Communications (IRDM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) by 318.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 23,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 31,349 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $829,000, up from 7,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 579,319 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 22/05/2018 – Iridium Completes Sixth Successful Iridium® NEXT Launch; 12/03/2018 – All 10 Satellites for the Fifth Iridium® NEXT Launch Have Arrived at Vandenberg Air Force Base; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Iridium Comms ‘B-‘; Otlk Neg; Unscd Nts Rated; 22/05/2018 – Inmarsat faces U.S., Chinese competition in maritime safety; 09/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Communications: ‘Rideshare’ Mission Will Deploy 2 Sets of Satellites in 2 Separate Orbits; 09/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS – IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO RIDESHARE MISSION TARGETED FOR LAUNCH BY SPACEX FROM VAFB IN CALIFORNIA FOR MAY 19; 21/04/2018 – DJ Iridium Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRDM); 22/05/2018 – SpaceX Flies Satellites for Iridium, NASA in 10th Launch of 2018; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Make Deferred Payment Obligations, Milestone Payments

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 25,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4.60 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643.00M, up from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $90,780 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 735,388 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 132,457 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 11,065 shares. 60,295 are owned by Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 711,508 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,084 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Prtn Limited Com has invested 1.61% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Sg Americas Securities Llc has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation, United Kingdom-based fund reported 83,326 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Amp Cap Limited has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Geode Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.19 million shares. Swiss State Bank has 172,400 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 51,435 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.02% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) or 2.36 million shares.

More notable recent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Iridium Communications Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Iridium Makes Maritime Industry History Nasdaq:IRDM – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon to Foray Into Broadband Space With Project Kuiper – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iridium extends DISA deal as they work new long-term pact – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iridium begins testing new Certus transceiver – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB) by 12,161 shares to 133,653 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 115,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 103,174 were accumulated by Nbt Bank N A. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp owns 2.06M shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. Mcgowan Gp Asset Management owns 3,513 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 27,908 are held by Peoples Financial. Hourglass Ltd Company accumulated 20,163 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 2,000 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 556,994 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department owns 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,837 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Co has 1.47M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va owns 42,496 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa holds 297,497 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde Inv holds 3.99% or 64,269 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners accumulated 0.85% or 134,525 shares. Shelton Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 4,736 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.