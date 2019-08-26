Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Pecaut & Company Has Boosted Position; Nexus Investment Management Cut Position in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) as Market Valuation Declined

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 2,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 34,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.07. About 2.77M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 6,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 550,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30M, down from 556,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.08. About 291,715 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Pengrowth Provides First Quarter Operational Update and Announces Participation at the CAPP Scotiabank Investment Symposium; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE VOLUME GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAW NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN BROKER DEPOSIT BOOK IN 2Q; 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SCOTIABANK URUGUAY’S IDR AT ‘BBB+, UPGRADES VR; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO EXPECTS EARNINGS MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN 2H ’18; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO DISCUSSES IMPACT OF B-20 UNDERWRITING RULES; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO OPTIMISTIC OF NAFTA DEAL BY APRIL OR MAY; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Scotiabank Signs Definitive Agreement to Reduce Its Investment in Thailand – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Dividend-Growth Stocks for Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): A Cheap Stock to Buy or Stay Away From? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): Should You Buy This Stock for the 5% Yield? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Scotiabank to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 9.39 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 31,253 shares to 346,033 shares, valued at $16.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 246,976 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Murphy Capital Mngmt Inc reported 1.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 15,246 are held by Amica Retiree Medical Tru. 180,970 were reported by Mogy Joel R Counsel. Moreover, Reaves W H Co has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Dallas reported 2.63% stake. Lau Assocs Lc holds 4.51% or 62,700 shares. Baltimore owns 81,358 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Oakwood Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Ca owns 46,623 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 1.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Oh holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 17,553 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 182,606 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 2.63% stake. 3,180 were accumulated by First Business Financial Serv Incorporated.