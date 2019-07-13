Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holder Grace & White Decreased Holding by $333,600 as Stock Price Rose; News New (NWSA) Stock Price Declined While Independent Franchise Partners Llp Increased Its Holding

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54 million shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 4.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29.82M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.96 million, up from 25.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 2.32 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – DUGOUT WILL BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF DUGOUT SE ASIA, CO WILL ALSO HAVE A STAKE IN NEW BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Digital Football Business Dugout Agrees To Acquire Ballball And Form Strategic Alliance With News Corp To Drive Asia Growth NWS; 10/04/2018 – News Corp’s HarperCollins in Publishing Pact With Author Daniel Silva; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP – QTRLY LOSS WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY NON-CASH WRITE-DOWNS OF $998 MLN RELATED TO FOXTEL & FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP 3Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 6C; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 14/03/2018 – Ned & Ariel Fulmer Chronicle Their First Home Purchase with Realtor.com® and BuzzFeed; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 05/03/2018 – News Corp Expects to Record $700M to $1.1B Impairment Charges, Write-downs in Quarter Ending March 31; 02/04/2018 – NEWS CORP & TELSTRA COMPLETE FOXTEL TRANSACTION

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 82,901 shares to 8.63M shares, valued at $514.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 701,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.