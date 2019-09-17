Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined While Cypress Asset Management Trimmed Position; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Trimmed Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position by $5.67 Million as Stock Rose

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc sold 472,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 488,383 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, down from 961,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 9.86M shares traded or 58.24% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/05/2018 – ET News Updates: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT AFTER TAX 2.12 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.80 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 142.64 BLN RUPEES VS 135.69 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 66.26 BLN RUPEES VS 28.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Some of India’s ICICI Bank borrowers get debt recast done via Avista – PTI in Economic Times; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi & ICICI-Videocon cases moved back to home cadre Tripura; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY E; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ICICI BANK 4Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.24%; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Profit INR10.2 Bln Vs. INR20.2 Bln a Year Earlier; 25/05/2018 – ICICI Bank, CEO receive notice from capital markets regulator over Videocon loans

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 43,397 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04M, down from 46,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 4.50 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.19 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $605.38M for 15.47 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $138.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 23,850 shares to 149,705 shares, valued at $44.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 88,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.