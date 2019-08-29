Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Upped by Loudon Investment Management Llc; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Advent Capital Management Cut Holding by $2.54 Million

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 226.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 12,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,291 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, up from 5,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.63. About 4.02 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 4.40M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S 1Q TRADING REVENUE AFFECTED BY SEASONAL FACTORS, MAY DRIFT LOWER -CFO; 19/04/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – UPDATES ON OFFER BY JOHN BRIDGEMAN LTD TO ACQUIRE PART OR ALL OF CO’S STAKE IN JB FINANCIAL GROUP PTY; 18/04/2018 – Fletcher Builing Target Cut 13% to NZ$7/Share by Morgan Stanley; 24/05/2018 – Roots and Wings Team Wins Tenth Annual U.S. Strategy Challenge; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY-LED GROUP TO ADVISE ON INA BUYBACK: PLENKOVIC; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT NET REVENUES $718 MLN VS $609 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – The Weakest Base Metal of 2018 Is Morgan Stanley’s Favorite Pick; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $13.00/Share From $11.00 by Morgan Stanley; 21/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. Receives Highest Rating from Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for Community Reinvestment; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and consumer sector focused PE firm Crescent Point

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Partners Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 6.25% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 93,932 shares. Renaissance Inv Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 16,988 shares. Covington Inv Advsrs stated it has 29,124 shares. Hillsdale Inv has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Benjamin F Edwards & Communication Incorporated holds 97,316 shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 20,227 shares. 17,312 were accumulated by Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Company. 155,486 were reported by Nuance Invs Lc. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Community & Inv accumulated 116,616 shares. De Burlo Gru stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 67,745 shares. Blackrock owns 1.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 188.89M shares. Chemical Bancshares holds 1.84% or 116,821 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,294 shares to 3,084 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (TBT) by 9,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,497 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interdigital Inc (Prn) by 9.58M shares to 11.63 million shares, valued at $12.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy by 3,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

More news for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 08, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Com owns 5,147 shares. First National reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 13.42 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Td Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.33M shares. Citigroup invested in 0.06% or 1.46M shares. Geode Capital Lc accumulated 0.19% or 17.57M shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 218,589 shares. Guardian Life Communication Of America holds 3,755 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Ltd has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 90,300 shares. American Assets Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.47% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fincl Counselors Inc reported 6,330 shares. American Economic Planning Gp Inc Adv has invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Blair William And Co Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 88,239 shares.