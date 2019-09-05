Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Long Road Investment Counsel Upped Holding by $792,300 as Market Valuation Declined; Morgan Stanley Lowered Its Matador Res Co (MTDR) Stake by $11.54 Million

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 46.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 18,019 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 12,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 1.11M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor –

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 85.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 607,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 102,462 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 710,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 711,224 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR)

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 43.75% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $31.00 million for 14.45 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Expect From Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Matador Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc stated it has 156,951 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Landscape Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,818 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 17,538 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Com reported 2.87% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Advisors Asset has 1,667 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hodges Mngmt Inc reported 1.06M shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 42,621 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Starr Intll Com Inc invested in 0.08% or 9,945 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 9,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cap Impact Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 44 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $578,759 activity. The insider Macalik Robert T bought $22,425. Lancaster David E bought $22,365 worth of stock. 3,584 shares valued at $49,961 were bought by PARKER TIMOTHY E. on Thursday, August 15. 1,000 shares valued at $16,000 were bought by Adams Craig N on Wednesday, June 5. POSNER DAVID M. also bought $54,933 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. 8,000 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $120,400 were bought by Foran Joseph Wm.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 34,952 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $31.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Putnam Premier Income Tr (NYSE:PPT) by 83,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs accumulated 12,871 shares. Amarillo National Bank holds 5,255 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Axa stated it has 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Headinvest Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rowland & Counsel Adv has 72,349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Investment Management Of Virginia Limited Liability reported 22,676 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Brandes Prtn Lp stated it has 57,572 shares. 33,375 are owned by Lincoln National Corp. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Iowa National Bank holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 41,387 shares. Moreover, First Retail Bank Sioux Falls has 3.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,353 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt Inc reported 4.37% stake. Miles has invested 0.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.01% or 26,264 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com owns 42,380 shares.