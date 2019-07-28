Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Has Upped by Aspiriant Llc; Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Stake Increased by Icm Asset Management Inc

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $734.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 208,657 shares traded or 0.13% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 8,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,380 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 33,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Inv Management reported 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fred Alger Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 26,264 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 2.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 113,903 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt has 1.59% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 65,181 shares. 98,854 are owned by Cheviot Value Mngmt Llc. Corp Va stated it has 3,072 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Town & Country State Bank & Dba First Bankers reported 2.31% stake. Raymond James Na reported 1.26% stake. Cornerstone Investment Partners Ltd Llc accumulated 4.68% or 752,677 shares. Davis invested in 2,890 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock owns 119,673 shares. Franklin Resources Inc invested in 0.78% or 10.38 million shares. Jnba Advisors stated it has 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 1.5% or 17,091 shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 31,204 shares to 284,608 shares, valued at $16.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,674 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 588,795 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York holds 0.01% or 10,369 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Products Prns Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Paradigm Capital Mngmt Inc New York stated it has 671,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Ckw Grp Inc invested in 0% or 750 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 58,899 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 18,308 shares stake. Perritt reported 22,400 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 42,248 shares. Victory Capital Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). First Mercantile Trust has 8,112 shares. Gsa Prns Llp accumulated 19,485 shares. Pnc Fin reported 0% stake. Sei Invests Com reported 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD).