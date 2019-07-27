Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Greenwood Gearhart Decreased Its Stake by $352,782; Mitek Sys (MITK) Holder Harvest Management Increased Stake

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.69% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 674,077 shares traded or 35.85% up from the average. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 21.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T State Bank accumulated 0% or 27,000 shares. Essex Co Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 378,243 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 360,000 were accumulated by Paw Capital. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 859,885 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Prelude Cap Management Ltd accumulated 0% or 7,000 shares. Water Island Capital Llc accumulated 15,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Com reported 14,250 shares stake. Invesco Limited invested in 30,086 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 78,474 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Tower Llc (Trc) owns 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 432 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 2,100 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aristotle Capital Mgmt Lc has 43,933 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 1.09M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. New York-based Gagnon Securities Limited Company has invested 0.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pictet Comml Bank & Tru Limited reported 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Wealth Advsrs owns 33,838 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 29,382 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Beaumont Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.54% or 169,790 shares. Parkwood Ltd Com stated it has 59,591 shares. Markel Corporation reported 610,800 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 742 shares. Northside Ltd Liability Company, a Oregon-based fund reported 10,903 shares. Duff And Phelps Management holds 0.06% or 28,805 shares. Oregon-based Mengis Capital Mngmt has invested 2.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).