Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose While Madison Investment Holdings Has Lowered Stake by $33.24 Million; Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Shareholder National Investment Services Trimmed Its Stake

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 9,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,485 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 17,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $61.87. About 17,720 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 47.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 239,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,694 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.75 million, down from 444,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $131.82. About 2.43M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $9.06 million for 28.12 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.03% EPS growth.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 6,637 shares to 20,032 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 13,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 11,823 shares to 35,273 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 22,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 884,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.