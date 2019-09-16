Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined While Modera Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $532,370; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Lowered by $998,963 Its Position

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 3,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 14,754 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, down from 18,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.47. About 2.92 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 7,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 114,561 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.35 million, down from 122,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 10.31M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centurylink Invest Mngmt Communications holds 4.08% or 77,956 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance Co accumulated 1.43 million shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,000 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 1,580 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp owns 6.33M shares or 6.21% of their US portfolio. Ashfield Prtnrs Lc reported 334,154 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 38,275 shares. Coldstream Mngmt owns 809,177 shares. Korea Corporation stated it has 6.31 million shares or 3.64% of all its holdings. Wilsey Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 260,132 shares or 14.32% of all its holdings. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc accumulated 19,231 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vantage Prtn Llc reported 77,403 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Falcon Edge Cap L P, a New York-based fund reported 256,100 shares. Capital Guardian owns 1.03M shares.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11 million and $346.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG) by 6,320 shares to 55,749 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $547.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 23,967 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $114.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 18,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Savings Bank & stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Hourglass Cap Lc has 0.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,563 shares. Bennicas And Associate Inc invested in 0.98% or 8,450 shares. 10,676 are held by Brave Asset Mgmt Inc. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westwood Hldg Group Inc Inc has 1.22M shares. Cap Mngmt Corporation Va holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,139 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 686,772 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs invested in 2,100 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ally Financial stated it has 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.8% or 76,777 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 6,145 shares. Meeder Asset holds 109,690 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Lc owns 615,232 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.18 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

