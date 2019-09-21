Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Regentatlantic Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $977,170 as Stock Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Maintained by Hodges Capital Management Inc

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 7,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 171,674 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.91 million, down from 178,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06 million shares traded or 50.21% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 2,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85 million, up from 48,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap reported 32,580 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) holds 1.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 7,496 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company invested in 0.64% or 13,298 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Pettee Inc has 11.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 130,474 shares. Bluestein R H And accumulated 16,878 shares. Moon Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Grisanti Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Westwood Mngmt Il has 0.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,950 shares. Mraz Amerine & owns 22,031 shares. Ima Wealth holds 2,026 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 2.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 58,369 shares. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 50,665 shares or 3.46% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xerox Corp by 38,382 shares to 112,912 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

