Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Franklin Street Advisors Trimmed Stake as Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Telemark Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 4,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 77,546 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84 million, down from 81,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $130.08. About 574,536 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 4.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $24.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 302 shares to 1,644 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc Cl C by 19,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,694 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.26 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.