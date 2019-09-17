Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Geller Family Office Services Has Decreased Position; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Shareholder Waterfront Capital Partners Lowered Position by $11.02 Million

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 90.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 24,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $130.09. About 944,686 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 393,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 221,381 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33 million, down from 615,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.37. About 1.09M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – The MGM Resorts Foundation Announces the 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference August 27 and 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS NO MAJOR MERGERS CONTEMPLATED; 14/05/2018 – MGM Resorts ‘Applauds’ Supreme Court Allowing States the ‘Opportunity to Protect Consumers and Benefit the Public by Regulating and Taxing Sports Betting’; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Continued Disruption at Monte Carlo and Additional Time to Recover at Mandalay Bay for Rest of Year; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Board Now Comprised of 12 Members; 14/05/2018 – MGM CEO: We’ll have sports betting in place ‘very quickly’ throughout US

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bender Robert & Assocs invested in 0.31% or 5,046 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 78,419 shares. Sageworth Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,302 shares. Brave Asset Inc reported 10,676 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 9,734 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Casualty Co invested in 25,000 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northcoast Asset Ltd Co stated it has 2,440 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes & Incorporated has 324,302 shares. Guardian Inv Mgmt holds 29,743 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares stated it has 1.98 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pioneer Bancshares N A Or stated it has 2.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aviva Plc has 1.14M shares. Signalpoint Asset Lc invested in 0.59% or 8,871 shares. Bokf Na reported 340,385 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.26 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.07 million for 22.25 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 885 shares to 1,885 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 86,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.07 million activity. SALEM PAUL J also bought $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Wednesday, May 8.