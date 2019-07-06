Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Rose While Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $355,701; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Holding In Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock In (SPOK) Was Upped

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 2,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,429 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02 million, down from 109,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 3.85 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock In (SPOK) by 7340.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 526,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 533,388 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58 million, up from 7,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.85M market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 46,210 shares traded. Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) has risen 10.52% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SPOK News: 25/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TOTAL REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $161 MLN TO $177 MLN FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Spok Holdings; 12/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS, 5.1% HOLDER BRAESIDE ENTERED STANDSTILL PACT; 13/03/2018 – Virginia Hospital Center Selects Spok’s Enterprise Communication Platform to Complement EHR; 25/04/2018 – Spok Holdings 1Q Rev $43.1M; 02/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS – INTEND TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH SPOK HOLDINGS REGARDING ITS INVESTMENT AND SPOK HOLDINGS’ BOARD STRUCTURE; 12/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS, LLC – ON APRIL 11, BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS ENTERED INTO NOMINATION, SUPPORT AND STANDSTILL AGREEMENT WITH SPOK HOLDINGS INC; 12/04/2018 – Spok Holdings and Braeside Investments Enter Nomination, Support and Standstill Agreement; 13/03/2018 – Virginia Hospital Center Selects Spok’s Enterprise Communication Platform to Complement EHR; 12/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS – AGREED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY “STANDSTILL” PROVISIONS FOR DURATION OF “SUPPORT PERIOD”

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp by 9,981 shares to 14,298 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger (NYSE:USB) by 146,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,476 shares, and cut its stake in Evo Payments Inc Class A (NYSE:KFY).

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds Global Re (RWO) by 79,717 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $129.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 9,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprc Etf (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Ltd Company reported 135,378 shares stake. Amica Mutual stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bowen Hanes Communications Inc owns 323,542 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd owns 1,828 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 231,943 were reported by Guyasuta Advsr. Shikiar Asset Mgmt has 3,926 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,000 shares. 5.12 million were reported by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Liability Com owns 24,603 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sns Group Ltd Liability invested in 0.28% or 9,030 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Montrusco Bolton Invs has invested 1.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capstone Financial Advsr Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,036 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security stated it has 16,631 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. 4,284 are held by Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.