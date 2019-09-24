Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Has Boosted by Freestone Capital Holdings Llc; Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Pathstone Family Office Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.02 Million

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 68.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 48,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 22,491 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, down from 70,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. About 2.79M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 A MODERATE ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASE OF BETWEEN 3% AND 5% OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS ADDITIONAL DETAILS OF THE COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo, seven new cases confirmed; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 118.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 36,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 67,037 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.34M, up from 30,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 2.56 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.76 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $847.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 290 shares to 2,001 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 13,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Pharma Stocks You Should Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA accepts Merck application for Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I-Mab Bio collaborates with MSD to evaluate TJC4 in combination with KEYTRUDA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 295,774 were accumulated by Eastern National Bank & Trust. Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1.79M shares. Clearbridge Investments stated it has 0.89% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Robotti Robert has 3,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 1.17M are held by First Republic Mgmt Inc. 91,531 are held by Johnson Counsel. 4.76M were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Sanders Capital Ltd Liability Com has 1.06% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sandy Spring Bank owns 0.41% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 61,510 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 10,648 shares. Boys Arnold And Inc owns 55,597 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech reported 32,468 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “After Hours: Johnson & Johnson Loses Opioid Case, Amazon Allegedly Loses Top Executive – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Janssen Pharma’s Erleada for mCSPC – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Contrarians May Want to Take a Look at JNJ Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 97,958 shares to 588,250 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 292,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,837 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).