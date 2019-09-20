Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Klingenstein Fields & Co Cut Stake; Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake Lifted by B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 801 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 4,410 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 3,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $547.97. About 481,964 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 6,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 536,166 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.68M, down from 542,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 8.09M shares traded or 10.98% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedgewood Ptnrs Incorporated reported 6,300 shares. Laffer Invests invested in 0% or 4,757 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 1,858 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Llc holds 0.29% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sphera Funds Mgmt owns 400,000 shares. 954 were reported by Litman Gregory Asset Limited. Page Arthur B stated it has 3.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 84,479 are held by Advisor Ptnrs. Carroll Associate Incorporated owns 62,506 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Fagan Associate Inc reported 35,867 shares. Saratoga Rech And Invest Mngmt stated it has 219,561 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.36% or 20,481 shares in its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Communication Ma reported 16,254 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. First Finance Bank invested in 91,933 shares or 1.95% of the stock.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 167,426 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $41.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).