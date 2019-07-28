Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Loeb Partners Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Lowered Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) by $3.80 Million

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 98.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 475 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66,000, down from 30,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 151,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $789.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 45,241 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has declined 4.43% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 115,000 shares to 334,570 shares, valued at $64.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.

Analysts await Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. NVMI’s profit will be $6.43M for 30.70 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold NVMI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 10.55% more from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 48,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 10,074 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Products Prtn Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 33,500 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Alphaone Invest Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,330 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 4,428 shares. 51,529 are held by D E Shaw & Inc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 60,353 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors has 15,040 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. James Invest Rech owns 42,260 shares. Needham Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 296,500 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 13,655 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Com holds 98,854 shares or 6.71% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 257,362 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies has 19,786 shares. Foothills Asset Management holds 1.15% or 10,651 shares. Old Point Tru & Financial Svcs N A stated it has 4.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vontobel Asset Management stated it has 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 26,000 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Nadler Financial Gru stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 107,429 are owned by Jones Fincl Lllp. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.72% or 6,850 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 4.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Fifth Third Bank has 1.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.25 million shares. Dsc Advisors LP has 2,010 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cullinan owns 1.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 128,728 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.