Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Fagan Associates Has Boosted Position; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Decreased Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $606,336 as Stock Value Declined

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc analyzed 4,737 shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 69,255 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 73,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $109.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $126.64. About 1.72 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 5,858 shares as the company's stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 35,256 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 29,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 4.18 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33,000 shares to 67,745 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 4,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year's $1.93 per share.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.75 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc has invested 0.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). United Asset Strategies owns 16,163 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Sns Fin Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fayerweather Charles has invested 3.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 28,459 are held by Headinvest Ltd Company. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank owns 81,691 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. 31,783 were reported by Regentatlantic Limited Com. Aviance Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,654 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Ins Company accumulated 29,467 shares. Howard Capital Management stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Eagle Global Advsr Limited Company has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,973 shares. Coastline Trust invested in 16,567 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.85% or 32,303 shares. Proffitt Goodson invested 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.