Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Lifted Position; Marlowe Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake by $26.03 Million

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 3.24M shares traded or 16.99% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 77,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $201.66 million, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 4.29M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Invs Ltd holds 191,043 shares. Moreover, Havens Advsrs Limited has 2.08% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Commonwealth Bank Of Aus holds 400 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Raymond James Associates reported 15,437 shares. Gabelli And Invest Advisers holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 546,254 shares. Elk Creek Partners Lc invested in 77,104 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 156,585 shares. Natixis holds 0% or 8,280 shares. 632,021 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Com. 1,700 are held by Captrust Fin Advsrs. 58,402 are held by Pictet Asset Management Limited. Nomura reported 375,512 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards reported 200 shares stake.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17M for 49.74 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Dallas Secs Incorporated reported 3.18% stake. Paragon Ltd accumulated 59,561 shares or 3.73% of the stock. Phocas Fincl has 125.17M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canal Ins reported 3.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 1.46M shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Dillon & Associates stated it has 2.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% or 149,425 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.36% stake. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 4.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nine Masts Cap Ltd has 0.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,000 shares. West Coast owns 0.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,747 shares. Truepoint Inc holds 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 5,538 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 2,337 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp owns 58,522 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 112,698 shares to 114,255 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 14,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,237 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.