Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Btim Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.55 Million; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $26.26 Million

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 39,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 771,181 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.80M, down from 811,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 5.70 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 58.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 445,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55M, down from 755,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 8.00M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Grimes Communication has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,950 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 36,138 shares. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of holds 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 145,170 shares. Bartlett & Ltd reported 642 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Boston Limited Liability Company holds 214,376 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Sei Invs owns 648,845 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Verity Verity Limited reported 4,066 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt accumulated 11,564 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.45% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 64,922 shares. Moore Cap Mngmt Lp owns 244,000 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 670,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $36.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (NYSE:ARE) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $960.66M for 8.01 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” published on August 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 226,445 shares to 876,559 shares, valued at $35.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qv Investors accumulated 0.03% or 1,600 shares. Ariel Ltd Liability Corp invested in 893,391 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.3% or 4,391 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks reported 471,991 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Com accumulated 204,004 shares. C Worldwide Grp Inc Hldg A S reported 334,120 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 1.41% or 4.92M shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated reported 0.41% stake. Ally has invested 1.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hm Limited Liability owns 12,563 shares. Bancorp Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited accumulated 93,932 shares or 6.25% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 1.37% or 1.15 million shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bbr Partners Limited Liability Co stated it has 8,844 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Inc holds 2,105 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.