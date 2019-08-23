Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Geller Family Office Services Has Lifted Holding by $3.17 Million; Mar Vista Investment Partners Boosted Its American Tower (AMT) Holding by $22.73 Million as Share Price Rose

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 115,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254.07 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $228.51. About 1.01M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Mngmt invested in 111,792 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Financial Architects holds 260 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested 0.16% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.04% or 58,375 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division holds 0.26% or 9,834 shares in its portfolio. 5,876 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Barbara Oil reported 6,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Capital Advsrs Limited has invested 1.82% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Spinnaker Tru stated it has 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Northside Cap Ltd Co reported 1,180 shares stake. Moreover, Principal Fin Gp has 0.43% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 26,251 are owned by Family Capital Tru Com. State Street stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Arrowstreet Partnership invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pictet Asset Management has 254,381 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays goes bullish on Apple Hospitality – Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 26,730 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 2.13% or 177,148 shares. Jacobs & Ca stated it has 60,547 shares. Lincoln National Corp invested in 33,375 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,839 shares stake. Waddell & Reed Inc owns 193,170 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Fairfax Hldg Ltd Can accumulated 146,800 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt owns 1.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 24,983 shares. Private Wealth Prns Limited Co reported 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Boltwood Cap has 1.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,734 shares. 672,697 were accumulated by Saturna Cap. Cumberland Ptnrs has 67,587 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 35.84 million shares. Bourgeon Cap Limited Co holds 0.15% or 1,788 shares.