Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined While Kdi Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position; Mairs & Power Increased Holding in Coresite Realty (COR) by $14.27 Million

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 29,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 35,442 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, down from 65,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $128.24. About 6.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 133,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.89 million, up from 949,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $115.41. About 324,372 shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 44,455 shares to 142,865 shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Limited Liability accumulated 31,244 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested 1.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wallington Asset Llc reported 3.35% stake. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 9,792 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 112,201 are held by 10. Hayek Kallen Management has 37,729 shares. Bahl Gaynor has invested 2.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Indiana Trust Management Company holds 12,879 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Montecito Bank & Trust holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 27,110 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc owns 15,094 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. 151,346 were reported by Howland Capital Mngmt Lc. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 2.27M shares. Aperio Group has invested 1.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Union (NYSE:WU) by 39,382 shares to 116,005 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tile Shop Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) by 72,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 941,765 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST).

