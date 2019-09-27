Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined While Geller Family Office Services Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.11 Million; Loudon Investment Management Stake in Polaris Inds (PII) Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 90.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 24,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 6.85 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 64.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 42,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 24,035 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19 million, down from 66,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 310,859 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries CEO calls new acquisition Boat Holdings ‘a great business’; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented by Method Racing Wheels; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M CASH; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Named to Fortune 500 List; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres; 06/03/2018 – The 72-Inch Polaris® RZR® Is Here, Introducing the RZR® XP Turbo S – Unleash the Beast; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Polaris as One of America’s Best Large Employers; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 FOR DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.11 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $95.96 million for 13.83 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold PII shares while 109 reduced holdings.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 12,629 shares to 22,052 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 46,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).