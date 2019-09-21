Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lowered Its Position; Lord Abbett & Company Has Increased Its Holding in Exact Sciences Com (EXAS) by $1.67 Million

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 108,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.62M, down from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06M shares traded or 50.21% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (EXAS) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 14,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 435,728 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.43M, up from 421,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $103.97. About 3.56M shares traded or 125.36% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimball Intl Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 21,800 shares to 82,400 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 242,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:HRC) by 522,787 shares to 475,652 shares, valued at $49.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc Com by 288,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co Com (NYSE:XEC).

