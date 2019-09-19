Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.27 Million as Valuation Declined; Litespeed Management Raised Its Scripps Ew (SSP) Stake by $653,190; Market Value Declined

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 91,969 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.81 million, down from 101,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.41. About 4.31M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Scripps Ew (SSP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 43,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 483,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, up from 439,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Scripps Ew for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 318,776 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Scripps’ Ratings; 22/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Will Continue to Trade Under the Ticker Symbol SSP; 04/04/2018 – Scripps reprices term loan B with lower rate; 21/05/2018 – SSF Expands Partner Group, Promoting Suki Mann and Brandon Scripps; 22/05/2018 – Scripps National Spelling Bee To Welcome 516 Spellers To Compete In 2018 National Finals; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Anticipates Margin Improvement of 400 Basis Points Between 2018 and 2020; 25/04/2018 – Comedians Paul Scheer and Michael Ian Black launch new podcasts with Midroll Media; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT- GAMCO WILL SOLICIT PROXIES TO ELECT COLLEEN BIRDNOW BROWN, RAYMOND H. COLE, VINCENT L. SADUSKY TO W. SCRIPPS’ BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Urges E.W. Scripps Shareholders to Elect Its Board Nominees; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Laff/

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

