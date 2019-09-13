Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Has Increased by Flossbach Von Storch Ag; Liberty Global Plc Cl A (LBTYA) Holding Upped by S&Co Inc

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 485,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 5.61M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $781.27M, up from 5.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.65. About 2.62 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (LBTYA) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 27,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 189,241 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11M, up from 161,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 1.53M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Advsrs Lc accumulated 16,972 shares. Middleton & Ma accumulated 34,337 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,764 shares. Enterprise Finance Service Corporation accumulated 26,778 shares. Legal General Gp Plc holds 1.24% or 16.51M shares in its portfolio. Crestwood Advisors Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 355,163 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.46 million shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Neumann Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,578 shares or 1% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 106,137 are held by Howe And Rusling. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm reported 15,405 shares stake. First National Bank & Trust invested in 91,933 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 308,284 were reported by Cambiar Invsts Ltd Com. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).