Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Salient Trust Company Lta Has Cut Its Position by $7.93 Million as Market Value Declined; Leisure Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $484,226

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 45.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 57,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 67,653 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.42M, down from 124,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,370 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, up from 18,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on having @NRA TV in the app store: Public discourse is an important part of democracy . . Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no, and some of the things they’ve said are unbelievably distasteful; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 01/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Sources: #Apple expands downtown #Seattle office; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $792.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 19,214 shares to 38,151 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 33,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

