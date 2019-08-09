Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $100.23 Million; Landscape Capital Management Lowered Its Trimble (TRMB) Stake by $351,760; Stock Price Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 8,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The hedge fund held 29,420 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 38,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 1.63 million shares traded or 46.15% up from the average. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 08/03/2018 Trimble Launches Trimble Foundation; 22/03/2018 – Trimble Introduces Tekla 2018 BIM Software Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 26c; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Trimble’s $500M Snr Unscd Delayed-Draw Trm Ln ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 1Q REV. TO BE ABOVE HIGH END OF RANGE; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR: Trimble Outlook Reflects Sizable Debt-Funded Acquisition and Initial Pro Forma Leverage That Is High for the Rating; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health Imagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Slightly Dilutive to 2019 Non-GAAP Earnings Due to Interest Example

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 717 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 121,163 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94B, up from 120,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 3.74 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Central National Bank & Trust & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Agf Invs holds 101,216 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bath Savings Trust holds 0.3% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 34,870 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 94,659 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 1.50 million shares. Parkside Retail Bank Tru owns 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources stated it has 3.31 million shares. Northern Corporation owns 2.48M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 333,263 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Llc invested in 1.24% or 295,164 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 27,522 shares stake. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 41,717 shares in its portfolio.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dividend & Income Fund (XDNIX) by 76,006 shares to 334,370 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fd Inc (JEQ) by 63,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trimble Inc. (TRMB) CEO Steve Berglund on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Trimble Inc. (TRMB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied EPS Analyst Target Price: $37 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MDI Selects Trimble SmartDelivery to Enhance Final Mile Distribution – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonehearth Capital Limited Com holds 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2,815 shares. Private Asset Mngmt invested in 98,781 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd invested in 22,743 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Jnba Financial holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,719 shares. Lincoln Corporation reported 33,375 shares. 9,650 were accumulated by Central Natl Bank Trust Co. Bonness Enterprise holds 3.54% or 39,038 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma has 0.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Forest Hill Cap Ltd Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Texas-based Mcdaniel Terry And has invested 4.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 27,092 shares stake. Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 77,253 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc invested 1.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Waddell Reed invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

