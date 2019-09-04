Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Lodestar Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Lakeland Inds (LAKE) Share Price Declined While Parthenon Boosted Holding

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 11,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36 million, down from 221,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 405,335 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.72M market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 11,798 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 For Lakeland Electric (FL) Energy System Revenue And Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Lakeland Central School District, Ny’s Go To Aa1; 23/04/2018 – Notes on high o’er vales and hills for Lakeland; 17/04/2018 – Lakeland Health Partners with HelioMetrics® to Protect Patients from Drug Diversion; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 24/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Summit Trail Advisors Buys 1.2% Position in Lakeland Industries; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,705 shares to 42,130 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,197 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.18 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Funds Small Cap (VB) by 3,673 shares to 37,834 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI).