Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Has Raised by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stock Value Rose While Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Raised Its Holding

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $132.69. About 3.75M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 16,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,881 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83M, up from 66,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $167.19. About 629,960 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,265 were reported by Groesbeck Inv Corporation Nj. Hbk Investments LP owns 282,616 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 3,770 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Northern Tru has invested 1.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). A D Beadell Investment Counsel, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 25,776 shares. Fundsmith Llp reported 3.65% stake. Arrow Corporation has 59,214 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 340,604 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 381,275 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt reported 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Delaware owns 273,931 shares. Davidson Invest Advsr reported 128,425 shares stake. Kentucky-based Town & Country Bankshares & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 2.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parkwood Limited invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC had sold 3,700 shares worth $540,407.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantres Asset Mngmt holds 2,300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.05% stake. Patten Gp accumulated 1,528 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc reported 11,793 shares stake. Nomura owns 25,372 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund has 1,960 shares. Chesley Taft Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,765 shares. Cypress Capital Group Inc reported 3,759 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 1.40M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Management has 0.46% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 309 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability Corp. Amer Century Incorporated owns 91,341 shares. Midas Mngmt reported 15,300 shares or 1% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Inc has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 36,874 shares to 253,354 shares, valued at $8.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 30,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,457 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southn Corp (NYSE:NSC).