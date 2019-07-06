Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Lifted by Payden & Rygel; Kraton (KRA) Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake by $5.00 Million as Share Value Rose

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 98.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 156,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 315,242 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 158,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 99,601 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 37.99% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA); 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c; 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts ‘B’ (Recovery Rtg: ‘5’)

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 108.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 99,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.77 million, up from 91,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets owns 628,732 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 2.81% or 123,106 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 381,275 shares. Macroview Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 11,109 are owned by Cornerstone Incorporated. Waverton Management Ltd reported 16,757 shares stake. D E Shaw &, a New York-based fund reported 3.35 million shares. Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 218,129 shares. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.56% or 205,566 shares. Sand Hill Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 49,378 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 1.05% or 842,154 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.82% or 31,244 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 28,777 shares. Montag A & Associate holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 164,615 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv has 1.4% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,200 shares to 11,660 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) by 18,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,226 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 29,879 shares to 148,591 shares, valued at $21.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 13,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,955 shares, and cut its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Kraton Corporation (KRA) CFO Stephen Tremblay is Leaving – StreetInsider.com” on November 16, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Accel Entertainment and TPG Pace Group Announce Business Combination – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Dynavax Technologies, The Trade Desk, Genesco, Kraton, Broadridge Financial Solutions, and Manitex International â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Kraton Corporation (KRA) Stock? – Zacks.com” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kraton Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.