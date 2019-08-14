Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined While Lipe & Dalton Has Raised Stake; Koshinski Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $535,572

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 5.67 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 4.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Partners Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Riggs Asset Managment Com reported 3,770 shares stake. Covington Invest Advisors accumulated 1.37% or 29,124 shares. Yorktown Management And Co accumulated 8,400 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 113,749 were reported by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc. Edmp stated it has 3.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paradigm Capital Mgmt Ny holds 73,800 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.79% or 19.87 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.25M shares. Bristol John W And holds 2.07% or 540,858 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc holds 39,499 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 47,580 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Company has 2.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 13,301 shares.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,849 shares to 5,520 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Tru reported 0.02% stake. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 3,583 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Lc has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dynamic Advisor Solutions owns 0.51% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 46,918 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Midas holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 43,250 shares. 13,600 were reported by Atwood & Palmer. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 20,790 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il owns 9,985 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7,125 shares. Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Twin Mngmt holds 0.49% or 173,510 shares in its portfolio. Iridian Asset Management Ltd Llc Ct stated it has 7,900 shares. Summit Strategies Incorporated stated it has 0.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pitcairn stated it has 24,950 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 13,382 shares to 36,523 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 852 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

