Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Modera Wealth Management Has Upped Holding; Kohls (KSS) Share Price Declined While Todd Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $127.38. About 4.93 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 216,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 26,450 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 243,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.21% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 4.23 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S ANNOUNCES ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 29,433 shares to 198,193 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,757 are owned by White Pine Inv. 23,144 were reported by Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt. Mason Street Advsr Limited Com owns 379,932 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt L P, a California-based fund reported 54,384 shares. Beddow Capital Mngmt holds 4.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 55,017 shares. Northstar Asset Management Lc holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,172 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt stated it has 107 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 40,337 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13.06 million shares. Smead Cap Mgmt has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Budros Ruhlin Roe has 2.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,094 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 4.70 million shares. Paradigm Cap New York owns 73,800 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 1.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4.30 million shares. Hexavest reported 2.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $135.60M for 14.99 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer Invests holds 0% or 49,178 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 8,683 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% or 5,821 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr has 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 9,868 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications, a Netherlands-based fund reported 49,947 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 5,000 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Mirae Asset Glob Ltd holds 18,012 shares. 51,373 were accumulated by Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company. Advisor Prtn Limited owns 0.05% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 5,201 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 19,956 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Btc Mngmt Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 33,717 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 13,749 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Moors & Cabot Inc holds 0.04% or 8,738 shares in its portfolio.