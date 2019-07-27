Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Centurylink Investment Management Company Lowered Its Position by $385,864 as Valuation Rose; Klingenstein Fields & Co Trimmed Position in Torchmark (TMK) by $7.78 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 69.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 96,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,154 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 138,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $92.93. About 629,321 shares traded or 42.37% up from the average. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 2,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 32,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 38,648 shares to 101,700 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 25,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.