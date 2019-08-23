Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Schmidt P J Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Karpus Management Increases Position in Dtf Tax (DTF)

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 61,811 shares traded or 295.44% up from the average. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 2,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 56,398 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, down from 58,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr LP has 523,988 shares. 610,800 are held by Markel. R G Niederhoffer Management reported 2,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 1.09% or 12.19M shares in its portfolio. Ghp Investment Advisors holds 0.71% or 39,499 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 1.17% or 39,796 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company has 2.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Regal Inv Advisors Limited Co has invested 1.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blair William & Il has 0.66% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital invested in 2.38% or 113,749 shares. Milestone Gru reported 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westwood Mgmt Corp Il has 4,950 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank reported 24,114 shares. Pacific Global Invest Mgmt Com has invested 2.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pictet Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.81M shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 27,765 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 26,671 shares. Dakota Wealth accumulated 0.23% or 19,236 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 42,582 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 11,329 shares. Bulldog Ltd Liability has 0.81% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 137,755 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 65,487 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank reported 30,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company has 45,249 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Saba Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 261,792 shares. Raymond James Advisors invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Morgan Stanley stated it has 50,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.01% or 254,435 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 49,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 926,150 are held by Wells Fargo Mn.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fd (ADX) by 26,337 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $24.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Divid Advantage Mun Fd (NAD) by 109,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.96M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Europe Etf (IEV).